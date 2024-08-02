GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Participants in a discussion on a book cannot be prosecuted for defamation: HC

Defamation case filed against reporter and Chief Editor of a Malayalam news channel in connection with a discussion of a book on Mata Amritanandamayi quashed

Published - August 02, 2024 07:23 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Friday observed that when contents of a book which is in public domainare discussed by mediapersons, they cannot be prosecuted for defamation. Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan made the observation while quashing a defamation case filed against Prakash and Nikesh Kumar, reporter and Chief Editor of a Malayalam news channel.

The case was filed by a follower of spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi in connection with the  airing of a programme in February 18, 2014, which discussed the contents of a book published by a foreigner on Mata Amritanandamayi.

‘What about the author’

The court observed that when a book is published by an author through a publication agency and it is in public domain, it is the duty of the mediapersons to discuss it. They cannot be kept quiet by filing a defamation complaint against them, without holding the author or publisher of the book responsible.

It was only a fair and honest discussion of the book’s contents. If that is prohibited, it will infringe the media’s freedom of speech. As long as Mata Amritanandamayi Math or its devotees are not prosecuting the author of the book, it cannot be said that others cannot speak about the book and the devotees of Mata Amritanandamayi will be defamed if the book is discussed, the court added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.