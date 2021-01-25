Kochi

Parliamentary panel inspects Kochi metro

Members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development led by Jagadambika Pal, MP, travelled in the Kochi metro on Sunday from Jawahar Lal Nehru station to Muttom station, as part of their inspection of the metro rail and other infrastructure in Kochi.

At Muttom station, the committee members interacted with women employees of the Kochi metro. They appreciated the role played by women and transgender employees in running metro system. They further appreciated the measures taken by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) for maintaining station cleanliness and safety of passengers, besides the COVID-19 safety drive.

The Muttom station had earlier been declared a regular ‘All Women’ metro station. Many metro trains are piloted by women crew.

“This is my first visit to an Indian metro as chairman of the committee, and I appreciate the initiatives taken by KMRL for women empowerment, an example of its social responsibility and commitment,” Mr. Pal said.

