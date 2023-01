January 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The seventh edition of the Parliamentary debate organised by the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery, will be held from February 10 to 12.

The offline event will be modelled on the British Parliamentary debate, according to an official communication.

For registration, https://forms.gle/72r5qiH8rD4Qt31y8