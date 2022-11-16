Parks owned by GCDA to get an eco-friendly makeover

November 16, 2022 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The park owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) at Shastri Nagar in Kadavanthra is getting an eco-friendly makeover.

The project is part of a plan to set up urban forests in open spaces announced in the authority’s annual budget for 2022-23. A fruit forest, butterfly park, and a fence using bamboo poles will be created at the park at Shastri Nagar managed by the residents’ association.

The idea is to involve local communities in setting up green spaces and its future maintenance. Eight other parks owned by the authority, including those in Panampilly Nagar and Gandhi Nagar, will be developed on similar lines in the coming months, according to GCDA officials.

“We could have different eco-friendly models in these open spaces. It could be a mini fruit forest, herbal garden, or a bamboo grove. It is up to the GCDA and residents associations to fine-tune the requirements,” said Manoj Kumar I.B., eco activist, who created a mini forest spread over an acre at his residence at Edavanakkad. He is involved in the green initiative.

The GCDA invited Mr. Manoj Kumar after getting impressed with his farming methods, which focussed mainly on sourcing saplings locally and involving local communities in managing them. The authority will join hands with people like him while developing the urban forest concept.