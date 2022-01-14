Parking fee at Lulu mall challenged before HC

KOCHI

14 January 2022 18:43 IST

The High Court of Kerala on Tuesday sought the Kalamassery Municipality’s view on a petition which challenged collection of parking fee at Lulu Mall, Kochi.

It further said the collection of parking fee by the mall will be subject to the final decision of the case pending in the court and adjourned the case to Friday.

The order came on a petition filed by Bosco Louis of Kalamassery as party-in-person. He submitted that he had purchased goods worth ₹ 4,520 from the mall on October 18, 2021. As he was driving out, his car was stopped for payment of ₹ 20 as parking fee.

He contended that the mall has no right to levy parking fee, since it was a violation of Rule 20 of the Kerala Building Rules and Section 475 of the Kerala Municipality Act. Hence, the petitioner sought a directive to restrain the mall from collecting the parking fee.