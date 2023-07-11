Parking ban on Container Road yet to come into force

July 11, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The delay in implementing the ban on parking of heavy vehicles along the Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road has prompted the district administration to step up the required measures.

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh had issued an order in April banning parking of heavy vehicles, including container tanker lorries, along Vallarpadam Container Terminal Road, Seaport-Airport Road, Irumpanam-Ambalamugal Road, and Kundannoor-Kochi Harbour Road.

However, the order was not effective as illegal parking along the key stretches continued. Though the Motor Vehicles department had taken action in the initial days after the order came into force, the lack of sustained action resulted in the parking of vehicles at select spots.

ADVERTISEMENT

A review meeting convened by Mr. Umesh on Tuesday recommended that the four-acre parking yard of the Bharat Petroleum Corporation be made operational without delay. The Collector also suggested setting up guard stones and street lights along the stretches.

The ban was issued after it was found that illegal waste dumping was rampant using parked heavy vehicles as a cover. Container and tanker lorries were found parked on both sides of the roads for weeks. The local body authorities had raised the matter before the Collector. Parking has been banned under Sections 30 and 33 of the Disaster Management Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.