Parishioners warned against celebrating birth of Mother Mary

September 02, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - KOCHI

St. Mary’s Basilica administrator Father Antony Poothavelil has warned basilica parishioners against joining the celebration of the birth of Mother Mary, as called for by a ‘small segment’ of the parishioners. Participation in the feast being observed between September 1 and 8 will be illegal, and appropriate action will be taken against violators.

The letter from Father Poothavelil said the celebration had been called without his permission or that of parish managers. It added that he was issuing the warning in the wake of a message on a social media forum calling for the celebration of the feast.

The administrator had also said in a statement that police help had been sought in dismantling and removing a temporary structure within the cathedral compound, which was a hindrance to visitors to the cathedral office.

He also said that the cathedral had remained closed for worship and prayers since December 24, 2022, and that the temporary structure in the cathedral compound was erected illegally.