November 24, 2024

Parishad slams move to hand over drinking water supply to private companies

Updated - November 24, 2024 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam unit of the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad on Sunday (November 24) urged the State government to reconsider the move to hand over drinking water supply to private companies under the guise of an ADB loan.

The demand was raised during a seminar on drinking water safety organised by the parishad. Highlighting its concerns, the parishad said that privatising the water supply would lead to its commercialisation, undermining the principles of social justice. It also added that the benefits available to the Below Poverty Line (BPL) community would cease if it was entrusted to the private sector.

The seminar was moderated by N. Chandramohan Kumar.

Published - November 24, 2024 08:12 pm IST

