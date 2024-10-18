Parents worried about reckless driving by private bus operators in front of school in Kochi

Parents sending their children to Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, in the heart of the city remain a worried lot at what they perceive as the vulnerability of their wards to reckless traffic, especially by private buses, in front of the school.

Though no student was injured, an incident in which a private bus rammed the rear of a lorry right outside the school on Friday afternoon has added to their concern. It comes just a week after a private bus knocked down a motorcycle injuring a Class 9 student, who ended up with a fractured hand, and her father.

In the wake of that accident, faculty members and parent-teacher associations (PTAs) of lower primary, upper primary, high school and higher secondary sections had staged a protest in front of the school and ensured that private buses stopped at the stop ahead of the school and not in front of the school gate as was often done. “Since then, we have lodged a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police [Kochi City] pointing out issues, including unauthorised parking, in the area. The police have been proactive in regulating traffic during morning hours, but that service is missing in the evening after classes are over. We need a permanent solution,” said Sabu Jacob, Principal, lower primary section.

Siju P.N., PTA president, LP section, said speeding private buses posed the biggest threat. Even in the latest incident, workers of the private bus that rammed the rear of the lorry insisted that the accident was caused because the lorry driver had suddenly applied brakes. “But shouldn’t they maintain adequate distance to avoid such a possibility?” he asked.

Mr. Siju called for an arrangement wherein students are helped to safely cross the road during peak morning and evening hours. “The Pink police personnel deployed in the area have been of little help. We have also written to the Mayor to mark Zebra crossing in front of the school for safe pedestrian crossing,” he said.

Sudarsan K.S., Deputy Commissioner, (Law & Order and Traffic), Kochi City, said adequate police personnel would be deployed in front of the school to ensure the safety of students.