Parents of Ukraine medical students urge NMC to withdraw public notice issued on June 7

All Kerala Ukraine Medical Students and Parents Association has urged the National Medical Commission (NMC) to withdraw its public notice issued on June 7 stating that it will not accept certificates submitted by the foreign medical graduates related to the compensation/supplementation of online theory subjects/classes with offline practical and clinical training.

Parents of students, who pursued their medical programmes in Ukraine, said here on Friday that the public notice had put the future of students in jeopardy as they took transfer or mobility option and joined other available universities to complete their studies believing in the commission.

The public notice had pointed out that many foreign medical graduates were “maliciously obtaining compensatory certificates from their parent universities for online classes carried by them”. The NMC had laid out stipulations for foreign medical graduates, especially those who had joined medical universities in Ukraine and Philippines, and were forced to opt for online mode following the war and pandemic crisis.

The parents blamed the commission for shifting their position without giving any consideration to the future of tens of thousands of students. They have requested the authorities to extend the window period for completing the academic transfer till September 2024. We also urged them to speed up the process of issuing visa to the students, who are waiting to join classes in their new place of study.

Other demands include permitting internship in approved non-teaching hospitals and removing the current deadline of 2026 fixed by the commission. The authorities need to grant provisional registration to the foreign medical graduates after qualifying the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination based on the documents submitted at the time of application. Steps have to be taken to avoid the delay in granting slots for internship, they said.