Parents of special children up in arms over move to repeal National Trust Act

They fear the scrapping of Nirmaya Health Insurance Scheme too

For Smitha Unnikrishnan, the mother of a seven-year-old boy afflicted with cerebral palsy, this has been a season of woes.

First, there was the pandemic that took a toll on her child’s treatment, and then came news of the reported move by the Union government to repeal the National Trust Act, 1999, which, she fears, if acted through, may have an adverse bearing on the fate of her child.

“My son has not yet started walking and needs extensive treatment, perhaps even surgery. Scrapping this Act may do away with many welfare schemes that may hit his treatment. We have no other way but to fight the move,” said Ms. Unnikrishnan.

Under the Act, a national trust was created as a statutory body of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment for the welfare of persons with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities. Now, the Union government is planning to repeal the Act and subsume it in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, on a recommendation by NITI Aayog.

“The move bodes disaster for our children who may end up in the streets as it is likely to do away with the provision of their legal guardianship on attaining the age of 18 that is so critical for guaranteeing their own personal well-being and protection of their properties. Along with the Act, the Niramaya Health Insurance Scheme offering free coverage of up to ₹1 lakh may also be scrapped, dealing a body blow to parents of such children who are hardly covered under any other medical insurance,” said James Neelankavil, father of two children with multiple disabilities.

The Act provides for a three-member local-level committee (LLC) chaired by district collectors for issuing legal guardianship certificates either to parents or persons concerned to act on the children’s behalf in everything from opening bank accounts to property deals.

“LLC is a safeguard for affected persons as it will intervene in complaints of their ill-treatment and even take them into government’s care if needed,” said K.M. George, State President of the Parents Association for the Intellectually Disabled (PAID), that organised a mass petition campaign against the purported move last month. As per PAID estimates, the Act covers around 1.25 lakh such children in 288 special schools in Kerala, with over 60,000 of them from Ernakulam district.

“RPWD accounts for persons with 21 kinds of disabilities will significantly reduce the assistance received for those covered under the National Trust Act,” said Susheela Kuriachan, vice-chairperson, Association of Intellectually Disabled, a combine of special schools.

Parents are also apprehensive about the potential loss of educational scholarship of ₹28,500 allocated through local bodies and the aid under Ashwasam Kiranam received by mothers taking care of those covered under the National Trust Act.