Parents of special children protest cut in scholarship

Association writes to Chief Minister; threatens indefinite agitation

Parents of special children are set to hit the protest path against the proposed move by the local self-government department (LSGD) to cut back on the annual educational scholarship for their children.

A meeting of the State coordination committee for decentralised planning held on October 21 had directed local bodies to withhold the travel allowance (TA) as schools were remaining closed and to restore it when schools reopen. Over 1.25 children afflicted with autism, cerebral palsy, mental retardation, and multiple disabilities are eligible for an annual scholarship of ₹28,500.

Of this, TA accounts for ₹12,000 at the rate of ₹1,000 a month. Educational assistance of ₹12,000, dress allowance of ₹2,000, books ₹1,500, and tour allowance of ₹1,000 make up the rest of the scholarship components.

“This is a body blow to many parents who have been forced to stay back at home at the cost of their jobs to take care of their children owing to the pandemic. At a time when the government is even door-delivering other welfare pensions, this move reeks of discrimination towards the special children,” said K.M. George, State president of the Parents’ Association for Intellectually Disabled Kerala (PAID Kerala).

Social Justice Department sources said that though the welfare of special children came under its mandate, the scholarship was routed through the LSGD. Panchayat department sources said that there was no need to give TA when schools were remaining closed and that a circular in this regard by the LSGD was being awaited.

PAID Kerala points out that if it is audit objection that has prompted the government to withhold the TA, then it could be distributed as a COVID-19 package to the families of special children.

“The allocation is already accounted for and set apart and, therefore, the local bodies need not even find funds,” said Mr. George. The scholarship is funded in the proportion of 50% by the grama panchayat, 25% by the district panchayat, and the remaining 25% by the block panchayat concerned.

PAID Kerala has written to the Chief Minister and the Ministers of Finance and the Social Justice besides all the local bodies.

The organisation is planning to hold a token strike in front of the Secretariat if there is no favourable response from the government in another fortnight before launching an indefinite stir.

For families of special children, this comes close on the heel of a purported Union government move to scrap the National Trust Act governing children with the four afflictions and to subsume it in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, covering 21 different categories of special children.