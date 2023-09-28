Parents of rabies victim from Pathanamthitta seek compensation

September 28, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - KOCHI

Parents of Abhirami, a 12-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta who died of rabies after a street dog attack last year, has sought compensation for the loss of their child.

The parents were examined by the Justice Siri Jagan panel, appointed by the Supreme Court to decide on the compensation for street dog attack victims of Kerala, on Thursday.

The panel sought the details of the incident, the expenses incurred by the parents for the treatment of the child, and the pain and suffering endured by the child and the family so as to determine the quantum of the compensation.

ADVERTISEMENT

No effective steps

The secretary of the Perunad grama panchayat, where the family resides, conceded to the panel that no effective steps were taken for the control of street dog population in the local body. The Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme for dogs has to be implemented by the block and the district panchayats. Though the Perunad panchayat annually remits the money for the ABC programme to the district panchayat, no steps were initiated, the official informed the panel.

The local body, while accepting the demand for compensation, requested the panel not to put the financial burden of providing the compensation on its shoulders alone, considering collective responsibility of various agencies. The burden of the compensation shall be equally divided among the State government, the district and block panchayats and the grama panchayat, the local body requested the panel.

However, the panel clarified that the onus was on the local body to pay the compensation. The recommendation for compensation will be submitted to the Supreme Court shortly, panel sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.