Parents cry foul at extra fee collection by schools

KOCHI

06 September 2020 00:22 IST

Protests planned against ‘co-scholastic fee’ demanded by managements

A section of private unaided schools in Ernakulam has come under fire for collecting additional fee despite remaining closed amid the pandemic crisis.

Several parents have come together to launch protests against the managements, maintaining that it was impossible to pay the additional fee, as they were reeling under severe financial crisis induced by the COVID-19 outbreak. The collection of extra fee under the head, ‘co-scholastic fee’, has irked many, as they pointed out that it was unfair to demand it at a time when the learning process has shifted to online mode.

“The school management is asking us to pay ₹2,900 as co-scholastic fee for the year. They are demanding this hike without reducing the tuition fee for one term,” said a worried parent. Online education seems to have prompted some managements to collect ‘smart class fee’ and ‘mobile app charges’. “It is an irony that they are charging around ₹1,000 at a time when our monthly financial burden has gone up owing to the increase in data use charges and other related expenses,” said another parent.

Advertising

Advertising

Many parents have demanded a cut of up to 50% in the term fee, saying that their earnings have been hit hard by the ongoing crisis. They said the expenses incurred by schools for electricity and water charges would have come down considerably, as schools had remained shut since March-end. The managements have also cut the wages of employees citing the crisis, they added.

Meanwhile, T.P.M. Ibrahim Khan, president of Kerala CBSE School Managements Association, said schools had reduced the salary of teachers only in months when fee collection remained hit after parents could not remit it owing to the crisis. “We cannot reduce the salary of employees beyond a point, as they are working hard to ensure that online classes are not disrupted,” he said.

Mr. Khan, who is the manager of Al-Ameen International Public School at Edathala, said the issue had been resolved. “We have agreed to make a few adjustments, besides giving additional time for parents to remit the pending fee,” he added.

However, a collective of parents of students at Al-Ameen School, Edappally, has decided to take out a march to the school on September 7 demanding reduction in fee and improvement in the quality of online classes.