Parents can claim maintenance from children retrospectively: HC

September 28, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that parents are entitled to claim maintenance retrospectively from their children.

The court made the ruling while recently setting aside a family court’s order declining an octogenarian parent’s plea to grant him maintenance with retrospective effect.

The court observed that though one might think that it was the duty of the State to provide measures to secure the needs of senior citizens during their old age, “we cannot ignore the principles in a social order creating an obligation on the children to maintain their parents during old age”.

The law was nothing but principles that are implicit in the relationships formed privately through practices, traditions and culture. In a country where the social order is defined by the practice of the community or that of a denomination adhering to a long standing religious norms and precepts, the court will have to recognise those norms and precepts creating such relationship in that social order, the court said.

Not a prerequisite

The court noted that under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, maintenance can only be claimed prospectively after the date of application filed by parents seeking it. However, the positive law was not a prerequisite to claim past maintenance, the court added. Merely because the legislation had only provided measures for the award of prospective maintenance, that could not result in denial of the claim for past maintenance, the court observed.