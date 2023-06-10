‘Parental intervention crucial in suicide prevention among youngsters’

June 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Timely parental intervention could play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the risk factors associated with suicidal ideation among young individuals, Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), and Vice President of World Society of Victimology (WSV), said here on Saturday.

In India, a student dies by suicide every hour owing to societal pressures, academic stress, relationship problems, and cultural stigma surrounding mental health. There were 13,089 student suicides in India in 2021, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year. Of them, 864 were due to failure in examinations. Parents must be vigilant and recognise the warning signs of suicidal ideation. These may include sudden changes in behaviour, withdrawal from social activities, increased irritability or aggression, talking about death or suicide, giving away personal belongings, or a decline in academic performance.

Mr. Sahni, who is on a week-long Kerala tour, exhorted parents to encourage their children to express their feelings, thoughts, and concerns without fear of judgment. Active listening, empathy, and validation are essential in fostering a safe and trusting environment. Regular and quality conversations could also help parents gauge their child’s mental state and provide necessary support, he said.

