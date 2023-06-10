HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Parental intervention crucial in suicide prevention among youngsters’

June 10, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Timely parental intervention could play a crucial role in identifying and addressing the risk factors associated with suicidal ideation among young individuals, Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), and Vice President of World Society of Victimology (WSV), said here on Saturday.

In India, a student dies by suicide every hour owing to societal pressures, academic stress, relationship problems, and cultural stigma surrounding mental health. There were 13,089 student suicides in India in 2021, an increase of 4.2% from the previous year. Of them, 864 were due to failure in examinations. Parents must be vigilant and recognise the warning signs of suicidal ideation. These may include sudden changes in behaviour, withdrawal from social activities, increased irritability or aggression, talking about death or suicide, giving away personal belongings, or a decline in academic performance.

Mr. Sahni, who is on a week-long Kerala tour, exhorted parents to encourage their children to express their feelings, thoughts, and concerns without fear of judgment. Active listening, empathy, and validation are essential in fostering a safe and trusting environment. Regular and quality conversations could also help parents gauge their child’s mental state and provide necessary support, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.