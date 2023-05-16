ADVERTISEMENT

Paravur taluk adalat considers 200 complaints

May 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has reminded officials that government rules on file movements stipulated that a file should not be held up in an office for more than five days. He was inaugurating the Paravur taluk adalat under the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ programme on Tuesday. He appealed to officials to consider complaints and settle them within the framework of the existing rules.

The adalat, the second in the district, settled several pending complaints. The adalat aims to settle as many complaints as possible, Mr. Rajeeve said.

The adalat considered 200 complaints. The Minister and officials met 174 applicants in person. Twenty-six more applications were considered, but supporting documents were not submitted. They have been set aside for consideration later.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The adalat began with the distribution of 15 ration cards. Paravur municipal chairperson Prabhavathi, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and municipal chairperson M.J. Raju were among those present, said a press release.

A farmer who lost around 400 banana plants was sanctioned ₹1 lakh as compensation. C.S. Baiju from Chendamangalam who had suffered losses last year had approached the Agriculture office for compensation but did not get a response until he reached the adalat, the communication added.

In another case, 10-month pension arrears from the Kerala Toddy Tappers’ Welfare Fund was sanctioned for A.S. Ujjwal. He had approached the adalat with a request that the pension payment be made regular.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US