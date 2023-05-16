Paravur taluk adalat considers 200 complaints

May 16, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve has reminded officials that government rules on file movements stipulated that a file should not be held up in an office for more than five days. He was inaugurating the Paravur taluk adalat under the ‘Karuthalum Kaithangum’ programme on Tuesday. He appealed to officials to consider complaints and settle them within the framework of the existing rules.

The adalat, the second in the district, settled several pending complaints. The adalat aims to settle as many complaints as possible, Mr. Rajeeve said.

The adalat considered 200 complaints. The Minister and officials met 174 applicants in person. Twenty-six more applications were considered, but supporting documents were not submitted. They have been set aside for consideration later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The adalat began with the distribution of 15 ration cards. Paravur municipal chairperson Prabhavathi, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh and municipal chairperson M.J. Raju were among those present, said a press release.

A farmer who lost around 400 banana plants was sanctioned ₹1 lakh as compensation. C.S. Baiju from Chendamangalam who had suffered losses last year had approached the Agriculture office for compensation but did not get a response until he reached the adalat, the communication added.

In another case, 10-month pension arrears from the Kerala Toddy Tappers’ Welfare Fund was sanctioned for A.S. Ujjwal. He had approached the adalat with a request that the pension payment be made regular.

ADVERTISEMENT