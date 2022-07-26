Paravur block panchayat to set up forested areas

Initiative is part of efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality

The Paravur block panchayat and the Kerala State Haritha Mission (Green Mission) have launched a programme to establish 100 small forested areas ( Nakshathra Vanangal) in the block panchayat area. The initiative is part of efforts to achieve carbon-neutrality and to create awareness among people about environment protection.

An official of the Department of Agriculture said work on more than 20 forested areas had been completed. The programme, Haritha Sanjeevanam, was launched at St. Joseph’s Boys’ Hostel at Koonammavu near Kochi. The hostel has launched an initiative to achieve carbon-neutrality within a year.

Among the initiatives by boys residing at St. Joseph’s Boys’ Home is bringing back pokkali rice cultivation. They are cultivating pokkali rice in 25 acres.

The boys’ home compound is witness to several bamboo clusters that have been created as part of efforts to achieve more carbon absorption. Besides creating small clusters of bamboo forests, the boys are engaged in natural farming as well as growing vegetables and trees.

The small forested areas being created under the programme in the panchayat will comprise at least 27 trees that remind visitors of different stars. This is a way to ensure that people are aware of the importance of trees and their protection for greater environmental quality, said the official.

The plants at Nakshathra Vanangal will include different varieties of bamboo, Asian palmyra plam (karimpana) as well as trees like jack.