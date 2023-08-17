Papal delegate warns against defying synod decision on unified Mass

August 17, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The battle over liturgy in the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly of the Syro-Malabar Church took a crucial turn on Thursday after papal delegate Archbishop Cyril Vasil ordered priests of the archdiocese to implement the unified Mass by August 20 or face disciplinary action.

“Implement the synodal decision on the mode of celebration of the Holy Qurbana with effect from 20 August 2023. Any disobedience to this order will be considered voluntary, personal, and culpable disobedience to the Holy Father.” Non-compliance with the order will “inevitably invite further disciplinary actions”, said the papal delegate in his letter to the priests of the archdiocese.

The priests have been authorised and ordered to desist from celebrating the Mass in public until a conducive situation is created to celebrate the Mass according to the synodal decision if there is any impediment to the unified Mass in the form of physical violence or threats or possible public disorder created by other persons.

The priests have also been ordered to read the letter of March 25, 2022 from Pope Francis during the Sunday Mass on August 20 and to confirm the reading of the Pope’s letter to the chancellor of the curia of the archdiocese. The papal delegate said the intentions of the Holy Father should not be distorted but explained to the people of God.

Violation of the order will be considered impeding the right of the Pope to communicate with the people of God and considered a serious offence with “subsequent canonical penal sanctions”.

The letter also ordered the priests to commemorate the Pope, major archbishop, and apostolic administrator in all liturgical celebrations.

But the letter from the Pope’s representative drew a sharp reaction from those opposed to the synod’s decision on uniform Mass. Lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam, which spearheaded the movement to defend full people facing Mass, burnt the copies of the Archbishop’s letter before the St. Mary’s basilica on Thursday. The group described Mar Cyril Vasil’s letter to priests as a threat.

The forum also wrote to the Prime Minister, President, and the Union Home Minister as well as the Kerala Governor alleging “unlawful acts of a foreigner visiting India with the support of the Government of Kerala’.

The letter said Mar Cyril Vasil claimed he was appointed by the head of state of the Vatican City and was intervening in the administration of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and threatening the Christian faithful.

