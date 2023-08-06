Papal delegate urges members of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese to support him

August 06, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, papal delegate to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, has appealed to members of the archdiocese to pray and support him in carrying out his responsibility to find an amicable solution to the question of offering mass in keeping with the decision of the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church as approved by Pope Francis.

In a letter issued on Saturday, the papal delegate called on the faithful in the archdiocese, including laity, seminarians and priests, to offer prayers to reach a “solution that is in harmony with the will of the Lord”.

The archbishop has been appointed by the Pope to resolve the vexatious issue of mass celebration. One group of lay people and priests in the archdiocese oppose the synodal decision for a uniform mass within the Syro-Malabar Church. The group has said that the synod should accept the format in which the priest faced the people for the entire duration of the mass as a liturgical variant.

The issue has continued to burn, bringing opposing groups into the streets, resulting in the closure of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the principal church of the archdiocese, and the boycott of the current apostolic administrator of the archdiocese.

The opposing groups, meanwhile, have made their intentions clear. A lay people’s forum opposed to the synodal decision said in a statement that the papal delegate’s letter, which came with a request to be read out during Sunday mass, was being ignored by the faithful. The group in support of the synod claimed that priests who ignored the papal delegate’s appeal had no moral right to continue in their position.

The papal delegate’s letter went on to add that resolving the long-pending question of mass celebration “peacefully and with generosity of hearts will enable us to focus on other important matters to which the Lord calls us”.

