Papal delegate meets parishioners in Kalamassery

August 13, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

Pope’s representative archbishop Cyril Vasil celebrated the unified Mass at the St. John’s parish church, Cochin University, Kalamassery, on Sunday along with Father Joshy Puthuva, vicar, Frs. Sunny Kokkaravalayil, George Thekkekara, and Jacob Palakkappilly. The papal delegate concelebrated the 6.30 a.m. Mass, attended by a large number of parishioners.

Mathai Muthirenthi, general convener of Athiroopatha Samrakshana Samity (Forum for Protection of Archdiocese) said the papal delegate interacted with the parishioners after the Mass. The Samithy is a pro-synod organisation demanding that unified Mass should be made the norm according to the wish of the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar church.

In the meanwhile, the group opposed to synodal Mass reiterated that members of all parishes under the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly, their parish council representatives and pastoral council members, will hand over a resolution to archbishop Vasil reasserting that only fully people facing mass is acceptable to them. The group also demanded that the Vatican-recommended restitution should be implemented. The resolution will be handed over on August 15, said Riju Kanjookkaran, spokesman for Almaya Munnettam (Lay People to the Fore).

The group reiterated its finding fault with the papal delegate’s style of functioning. Archbishop Vasil is trying to “impose” the will of the Syro-Malabar synod on the liturgy issue and not trying to find a settlement through discussions, claimed Alamaya Munnettam.

