Papal delegate engaged in conspiracy, alleges lay people’s group

August 10, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Lay people’s group Almaya Munnettam claimed here that the papal delegate to the Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Cyril Vasil was engaged in a “conspiracy” with elements that led a riot and damaged the bishop’s house and attacked the altar inside the St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral.

A public statement issued by Alamaya Munnettam spokesman Riju Kanjookkaran said the papal delegate should realise at least now that none of the delegations he met over the last two days officially represented any parish under the archdiocese.

The faithful and priests from all parishes have drawn up a resolution that they will accept only a fully congregation-facing Mass. They are ready to present the resolution to the papal delegate. Those against the synod’s decision for a 50:50 Mass realised that the papal delegate was trying to “impose” the synod’s decision and not to engage in finding a solution to the liturgical issue. It is under these circumstances that the faithful and priests have withdrawn from discussions with the papal delegate, claimed the statement.

The faithful and priests are ready to continue discussions if the papal delegate changed his attitude to one of accommodation instead of trying to impose the synod’s decision, the statement added.

