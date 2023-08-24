ADVERTISEMENT

Papal delegate calls on Pope Francis

August 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Papal delegate to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly visited Pope Francis in Rome on Wednesday after his departure from Kochi. A communication from the Syro-Malabar Church said that the Papal delegate, who was in Kochi between August 4 and 22, gave an account of his visit to the archdiocese here and the situation. He also submitted a detailed report on the situation to the Congregation for Oriental churches.

In the light of the decisions of the Pope and Congregation for Oriental Churches, Pope Francis asked archbishop Vasil to remain firm in his decision, the communication added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US