Papal delegate calls on Pope Francis

August 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Papal delegate to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly visited Pope Francis in Rome on Wednesday after his departure from Kochi. A communication from the Syro-Malabar Church said that the Papal delegate, who was in Kochi between August 4 and 22, gave an account of his visit to the archdiocese here and the situation. He also submitted a detailed report on the situation to the Congregation for Oriental churches.

In the light of the decisions of the Pope and Congregation for Oriental Churches, Pope Francis asked archbishop Vasil to remain firm in his decision, the communication added.

