HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Papal delegate calls on Pope Francis

August 24, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Archbishop Cyril Vasil, Papal delegate to the archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly visited Pope Francis in Rome on Wednesday after his departure from Kochi. A communication from the Syro-Malabar Church said that the Papal delegate, who was in Kochi between August 4 and 22, gave an account of his visit to the archdiocese here and the situation. He also submitted a detailed report on the situation to the Congregation for Oriental churches.

In the light of the decisions of the Pope and Congregation for Oriental Churches, Pope Francis asked archbishop Vasil to remain firm in his decision, the communication added.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.