Pantheerankavu domestic violence case: HC asks accused, wife to undergo counselling

Published - August 14, 2024 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed Rahul P. Gopal, the accused in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case, and his wife to undergo counselling under a counsellor to be deputed by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA).

Justice A. Badharudeen issued the order when a petition filed by Rahul and others seeking to quash the criminal case against them in connection with the violence allegedly perpetrated on Rahul’s wife came up for hearing.

Rahul and his wife who appeared before the court submitted that the case was registered on the basis of some domestic incidents that normally happened in matrimonial life, and that they had decided to live together on resolving their differences.

The court observed that going by the document, the allegations were serious, but the same shall not be a rider for the husband and wife when they decided to live together. The court added that since there was an allegation by the police that the wife had agreed to a settlement under pressure from Rahul, the court was inclined to refer the parties to counselling through KELSA on reunion. The court directed KELSA to get the counselling conducted in seven days and file a report before the court in a sealed cover.

Kochi / Kozhikode / court administration

