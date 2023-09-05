HamberMenu
Panel’s nod for infrastructure development at Ernakulam medical college hospital

September 05, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hospital Development Committee at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, has decided to procure orthopaedic and operation tables for the Department of Orthopaedics and Bronchoscopy unit respectively at a total cost of ₹23 lakh.

A meeting of the committee chaired by District Collector N.S.K. Umesh resolved to earmark ₹17 lakh for the orthopaedic table. The operation table for the bronchoscopy unit will cost around ₹6 lakh. The committee decided to fill up the vacancies of clinical psychologist, optometrist and physiotherapist. The fee for availing various services will be made similar to the existing rates at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam.

The MRI scan facility will be operational round the clock. A photostat unit counter will be set up at the hospital for public use. The earnings from allocating the campus for film shooting will be transferred to the poor patient funding scheme. Kerala Fibre Optic Network (KFON) internet network will be set up at the hospital. A mobile tower will be installed on the campus as per existing rules and regulations.

For emergency use, ambulance will be taken on rent from outside. The blood collection area will have CCTV coverage, token system and digital clock announcement. Digital payment system will be made available in outpatient and casualty registration counters. The meeting decided to seek CSR funding for constructing a food distribution centre at a cost of ₹50 lakh estimated by the Public Works department.

