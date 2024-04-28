Panel upholds directive to BSNL to pay compensation for defective service

April 28, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has upheld a district consumer commission’s directive to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to pay its broadband subscriber a compensation of ₹25,000 for deficiency of service.

The commission issued the order while dismissing an appeal filed by the BSNL against the order of the Kozhikode Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission.

According to the complainant, she had subscribed to a BSNL broadband connection in 2015 under the Mokeri telephone exchange in Kozhikode. However, the connection remained defective from June 2018 to December 2018. The request for repair by the complainant was not attended to initially.

Though the connection was restored finally, issues cropped up again. From June 30, 2018, the phone had remained dead. As a result, she could not contact her son, relatives, and friends. Despite several complaints made through post and e-mail, no positive steps had been taken to rectify the defect. There was dereliction of duty and deficiency of service on the part of the BSNL authorities.

The State commission observed that there was failure on the part of BSNL in providing uninterrupted telephone and Internet broadband services to the complainant. The reasons offered by the BSNL authorities did not sound convincing. When an amount is collected from customers, it is the duty and responsibility of the BSNL authorities to provide uninterrupted services to them. There was convincing evidence regarding deficiency of service on the part of BSNL. It finds no reason to interfere with the order passed by the district commission, the panel observed.