Panel to study processing of land conversion applications

KOCHI

07 February 2022 00:05 IST

District Collector urges banks not to delay loans

District Collector Jaffar Malik has ordered the constitution of a nine-member committee headed by the Fort Kochi Sub Collector to study issues dogging processing of land conversion applications at Revenue Divisional Offices. The committee should submit its report in a week, said a communication from the Public Relations Department on Sunday.

The Collector said applications for land conversion should be speeded up. Efforts should be made to settle applications for land conversion in a time-bound manner, and practical delays should be avoided. He was addressing a meeting in which the Additional District Magistrate, Fort Kochi Sub Collector, Muvattupuzha Revenue Divisional Officer, Deputy Collectors, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars, village officers, and Revenue officials were present, according to the communication.

Manpower shortage

There is a rush of applications at Revenue Divisional Offices. There is manpower shortage too. However, those manning the offices must behave well with applicants, the Collector said. Once the office is convinced that a particular application is fair, it should be settled at the earliest.

The Collector, who had also convened a meeting of district-level heads of banks, said banks should not delay loans in which converted land was used as collateral. Besides simplifying the process, in cases of emergency, banks may examine the village-level data bank and sanction loans on the basis of the report of the village officer. Village officers issue certificates after inspecting the land for conversion, and only those plots that are eligible for conversion are issued certificates, the Collector said.

District Lead Bank Manager C. Satheesh and representatives of State Bank of India, Canara Bank, Federal Bank, Bank of India, Kerala Bank, Grameen Bank, and IDBI Bank attended the meeting.