Panel to study health services for transpersons

KOCHI

23 July 2021 22:16 IST

Decision taken at meeting of Transgender Justice Board

A meeting of the Transgender Justice Board on Friday decided to constitute an expert committee to study and report on the health services to transpersons, including their gender affirmative surgery.

R. Bindu, Minister for Social Justice Department, convened the meeting to discuss among other things the death of the transwoman Anannyah Kumari Alex.

The meeting observed that the surgeries are now being held in private hospitals and there is no uniformity in terms of treatment methods, cost, follow-up treatment and quality of service. This is leading to numerous physical and mental issues among transpersons.

The expert committee, among other things, will study the scope of training doctors in the government sector to conduct such surgeries and related services, keeping in mind the best interests of the community.

The social justice director has been entrusted with exploring the scope of introducing a health insurance scheme for the transpersons and to give them priority in the government's housing scheme in view of their marginalised status.

The meeting also decided to approach the general education and higher education departments about the possibility of including sexual orientation and gender identity in the syllabus and the curriculum for teachers.

Social justice department Principal Secretary, social justice director, members of the transgender justice board, and officials of other related departments attended the meeting.