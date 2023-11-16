Panel to probe violence at Cusat hostel

November 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - KOCHI

A three-member committee will probe the violence at Sahara hostel on the main campus of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat).

The panel was constituted after activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) protested against the delay in acting against members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in connection with the incident, in which four KSU activists sustained injuries.

Though the Kalamassery police registered a first information report (FIR) against 14 SFI members who were allegedly involved in the incident, the university authorities kept disciplinary action pending based on the position that CCTV footage needed to be examined to identify those involved in the attack.

The incident followed student union elections in which the SFI won 13 out of the 15 seats. The KSU, which bagged two seats, alleged that SFI activists burst crackers in front of the hostel, and barged into the hostel accusing KSU activists of mocking the celebrations.

KSU activists, who staged a sit-in protest on Wednesday, alleged that the authorities were trying to shield those responsible for the attack. The three-member panel of faculty members has been told to submit its report within 10 days. The follow-up action against those involved in the attack will be taken based on the findings and recommendations of the committee.