Panel to probe allegations of irregularities in PhD admission of accused in fake certificate row

June 09, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

KOCHI

The Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, has entrusted a Syndicate subcommittee to probe the charge that norms were violated to help the accused in a fake certificate row secure admission to the PhD programme in the Department of Malayalam.

The subcommittee on legal affairs will probe the allegation and submit a report to the Vice-Chancellor. The varsity decided to set up the inquiry committee amid allegations that reservation norms were violated to admit Vidya K. of Thrikkarippur to the PhD programme in 2020.

She is facing non-bailable charges for allegedly submitting a fake teacher experience certificate of having worked as guest faculty member in the Department of Malayalam at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, to gain admission at Government R.G.M. Arts and Science College, Attappady.

A report of the SC/ST cell of the varsity had found in February, 2020 that reservation policies were violated for admitting Ms. Vidya to the PhD programme. Besides the 10 seats notified, the research committee had requested the authorities to approve five additional candidates.

Ms. Vidya was ranked fifth among the additional five candidates recommended for admission by the research committee. The report of the SC/ST cell said the fifth candidate should have been from the SC/ST community as per norms. The last three candidates should be from the SC/ST community, if the argument that the research committee had recommended 15 candidates for admission was taken into consideration, it said.

The cell had recommended conducting the interview again for admitting eligible SC/ST students to the PhD programme.

Prof. Dharmaraj Adat, former Vice-Chancellor, claimed that there were no violations as admission was granted to the 15 candidates recommended by the research committee.

