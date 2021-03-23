Panel to monitor ro-ro operations

Regular boat service will run on the route from today

A coordination committee comprising Kochi Corporation councillors and KSINC officials will be formed to monitor the operations of the Fort Kochi-Vypeen roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) ferry service, and a regular boat service will run on the route from Wednesday onwards, according to Mayor M. Anilkumar.

One of the two ro-ro vessels was taken off the route last week for repairs, inconveniencing commuters. At a meeting on Tuesday, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation officials informed the Mayor that experts who can repair the vessel will arrive only on March 29, and till then, only one of the two vessels will be able to operate on the route. Instead of the second ro-ro vessel, a boat will ply on the route from Wednesday onwards.

The council will consider the matter of getting another ro-ro ferry constructed, the Mayor said at the meeting.