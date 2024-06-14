Panel to inspect Mundamveli apartments to study proposal for plugging leakage

A State-level technical committee constituted by the chief engineer of the Local Self-Government department will visit the apartment complex at Mundamveli, constructed by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) for residents from the P&T Colony, later this week.

The visit comes in the wake of a proposal by the GCDA to address water leakage in sections of the common area and apartments as complained by residents during heavy downpour in the last week of May. The GCDA’s quick-fixes, such as waterproofing and gap filling, were found inadequate as the Thrissur District Labour Contract Co-operative Society (TDLC), which designed and executed the project, failed to intervene in time.

Subsequently, the GCDA deployed an expert team in pre-engineered building (PEB) technology to assess the problem. They attributed the leakage to fissures developed by thermal expansion owing to the composite structure, a combination of steel and concrete, of the building. This, they said, was a design flaw as water seeped in through the fissures during rain accompanied by strong winds.

Plastering, a concrete covering or proper shading were among the solutions recommended by the expert team. “Based on this recommendation, the GCDA drew up a detailed proposal. But it needs approval of the State-level technical committee that had approved the original design. The committee will approve the proposal with changes, if any, after their visit. It will be executed shortly after receiving the approval,” said GCDA sources.

This will be part of long- and short-term solutions being developed by the GCDA to resolve the issue of leaking. Aluminum windows and doors are being built to prevent water from entering and dampening the common areas.

Even as the PEB structure was being completed, leakages were noticed in certain parts of the building. An inspection revealed that the joints between trim sheet installed on the edge of the deck slab and the concrete atop, as well as the deck sheet and the beam were prone to leakage. It was found that water was entering through the joints into the inner surface of the steel beam

To resolve this, TDLC did water proofing and gap filling along the edge of the cement board erected to cover the trim sheet and the beam. Though no leakage was reported during summer showers, it resurfaced during last month’s downpour.