November 24, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Permanent Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church that was held online on Thursday appointed a three-member committee of bishops to hold discussions with priests and laity members on ways to implement the unified mode of worship in all parishes under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said a release issued by the Syro-Malabar Media Commission. The committee members are Archbishops Mathew Moolakkat and Joseph Pamplany and Bishop Jose Chitooparambil.