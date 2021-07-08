Panel to conduct public hearing on KSEB petition on July 29

Power utility seeks truing up accounts, mid-term performance review

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has invited suggestions and opinions from the public on the petition from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL), among others, for truing up accounts for 2018-19 and mid-term performance review for 2019-20.

Regulatory Commission sources said that the public hearing had been postponed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and that the tentative schedule is for July 29 in Kochi. However, the situation would be assessed and a decision taken after consulting the district administrative authorities as the COVID situation continues to evolve.

The truing up petition has been uploaded on the KSERC website (www.erckerala.org). The public has been requested to send in their opinion and suggestions via e-mail (kserc@erckerala.org) by July 26 to enable the commission to decide how many people may participate in keeping with the prevailing COVID protocol.

KSEBL services the power requirement for approximately 3.47 crore population spread across 14 districts in the State. By board accounts, there are 97 lakh domestic consumers, 21.97 lakh commercial and general consumers, 1.41 lakh industrial consumers as well as 4.71 agricultural consumers, making up a total consumer base of 1.26 crore.

Among other submissions, the KSEBL has revised sales projection for the current financial year. For the domestic sector, the figure is more than 12,087 million units for the domestic sector, up from more than 11,680 million units during 2020-21. The total projected sales, including bulk, is 24,498 million units during 2021-22 against 23,545 million units during the previous financial year.