Panel to be formed to help draw investments to State

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said here that a five-member committee, headed by the Industries Secretary, would be constituted to lead efforts by the State government to draw investments.
The Minister was inaugurating the 100-tonne-per-day caustic soda concentration plant and 60 tonne-per-day HCL synthesis unit at the public sector Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), near Kalamassery, on Saturday.
Entrepreneurs coming forward to invest up to ₹100 crore in the State will be allowed to start operations within a week, the Minister said. It will be enough for new units to submit all papers within a year of starting operations. The government’s efforts are to draw more investments and create more jobs, he added.
Mr. Jayarajan said the government followed a policy of giving permanent employment to those who had worked for more than 10 years with public sector units on a temporary basis. Hibi Eden, MP, and John Fernandez, MLA, were among those who spoke, said a press release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath