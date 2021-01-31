Kochi

Panel to be formed to help draw investments to State

Minister for Industries E.P. Jayarajan said here that a five-member committee, headed by the Industries Secretary, would be constituted to lead efforts by the State government to draw investments.

The Minister was inaugurating the 100-tonne-per-day caustic soda concentration plant and 60 tonne-per-day HCL synthesis unit at the public sector Travancore Cochin Chemicals (TCC), near Kalamassery, on Saturday.

Entrepreneurs coming forward to invest up to ₹100 crore in the State will be allowed to start operations within a week, the Minister said. It will be enough for new units to submit all papers within a year of starting operations. The government’s efforts are to draw more investments and create more jobs, he added.

Mr. Jayarajan said the government followed a policy of giving permanent employment to those who had worked for more than 10 years with public sector units on a temporary basis. Hibi Eden, MP, and John Fernandez, MLA, were among those who spoke, said a press release.

