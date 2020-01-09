Panel takes suo motu case

Kochi

The State Women’s Commission has taken a suo motu case in an incident in which a 17-year-old girl was stabbed by a youth at Kakkanad on Monday. Women’s Commission Chairperson M.C. Josephine has asked for the police report in the case after she visited the injured girl at a hospital on Wednesday.

