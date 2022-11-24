Panel report on Cusat violence getting delayed

November 24, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The internal probe into violence at Sahara hostel on the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) campus on October 26 is getting delayed as most students involved in the incident have not yet turned up to give their statements before the three-member panel appointed by the varsity Syndicate.

The panel had sent notices to the students and hostel residents allegedly involved in the violence. However, a few students informed the committee that they were staying away from the campus fearing retaliation from the opposite camp. The panel comprising faculty members, which was constituted in the first week of November, was asked to submit its report within 10 days.

According to senior varsity officials, the panel has been told to finalise its report without much delay. It is likely to be ready in a few days. A decision on disciplinary action, if any, to be taken against those involved in the clashes will be initiated on the basis of the panel report, they said.

The varsity had suffered a loss to the tune of ₹2 lakh during the clashes involving residents of the hostel for B.Tech students and members of the Students’ Federation of India. A room was also allegedly set afire during the violence. The Kalamassery police had registered cases against 61 persons for their alleged involvement in the clashes.

