Panel registers suo motu case on death of elderly man

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case in connection with the death of an elderly man allegedly from a fall after stepping on toilet waste dumped overnight near his house at Kannamaly.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic took the action based on media reports. Kochi Corporation Secretary and Mattancherry Assistant Commissioner of Police have been asked to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

George, 92, died early on Monday morning while reportedly on his way to church. According to relatives, he had slipped and fallen into a nearby drain after accidentally stepping on the dumped toilet waste. There have been widespread complaints that dumping of toilet waste was rampant in the area.