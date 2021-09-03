Panel registers case in delivery by minor girl

Police, child protection officer asked to submit report by September 22

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has registered a case in connection with the premature delivery of a baby by a 17-year-old girl in the toilet of a private hospital in the city earlier this week.

Commission Chairman K.V. Manoj Kumar registered a suo motu case based on media reports. The commission has also asked the District Police Chief (Kochi City), District Child Protection Officer, and the Station House Officer of South Police to submit a report by September 22.

The South police had on Thursday arrested a man in connection with the case. The arrested man was a resident of Wayanad but had stayed in the city for work. The police claimed that the duo had known each other and that the girl was abused at her house.

The police had registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of the baby and another under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the alleged sexual abuse of the minor girl.

The police said that she was about six months pregnant and probably had a premature delivery at the hospital. The accused person was tracked based on the statement of the girl.

The incident came to light after the body of the newborn allegedly delivered by the girl, was found by the cleaning staff of the private hospital from the toilet on Wednesday. The girl was brought to the hospital with stomach pain in the morning.