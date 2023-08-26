HamberMenu
Panel orders return of investment in aid fund, compensation

August 26, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:58 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has asked the office-bearers of Don Bosco Marana Sahaya Sangam to return T.G. Ambross of Ezhikkara, ₹750, which his father had invested in the Sangham, and also to give him a compensation of ₹20,000 for causing mental agony and physical hardship.

Ousephkutty George, father of the petitioner and a member of the Sangham, had died at 84. During his lifetime, he made investments in the Sangham. The by-law of the Sangham stated that the members shall make payments for 15 years towards the fund and after their death, the amount will be given to their next of kin.

The petitioner contended that despite repeated requests, the Sangham refused to accept the application for returning the funds. Moreover, he complained that he was insulted by the Sangham office-bearers.

The Commission headed by D.B. Binu found that there was a deficiency in service offered by the Sangham. The actions of the president and secretary of the Sangham rejecting the communication from the petitioner and failing to respond adequately to it indicated a potential deficiency in service. The alleged emotional distress caused to the complainant following the rejection of the communication and denial of money were matters of concern. Hence, the Sangham was liable to compensate the complainant, the Commission held.

