Panel orders IOC to pay compensation to consumer

May 17, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - KOCHI

An amount of ₹50,000 plus ₹10,000 as cost of proceedings charged on the public sector undertaking

The Hindu Bureau

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has through its order dated April 29, 2023, directed Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to pay compensation for the shortage of gas in a cylinder refill plus cost of proceedings on a complaint filed by C.V. Kurian of Chembumukku, Thrikkakara, on December 15, 2015.

The crux of the complaint by Mr. Kurian is that a cylinder supplied to him on September 19, 2015, by the IOC’s gas distributor did not contain the assured quantity of cooking gas. It was found that there was a shortage of 2.37 kg in the refill. Though the consumer tried to contact the respondents in the case, there was no satisfactory reply to his queries. The consumer forum decided on the compensation of ₹50,000 plus ₹10,000 as cost of proceedings.

The amounts have to be paid to the complainant within 30 days of receiving the order failing which the amount will attract 9.5% interest till the date of realisation.

