Panel orders home nursing agency to pay compensation for deficient service

July 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ernakulam, has ordered a home nursing agency to pay the consumer ₹13,500 on charge of deficiency of service and unfair trade practices, besides causing mental agony and physical harassment to the complainant.

The order was issued on a complaint by Reena Rosy Nelson against Manjummal-based Pragati Solutions/Home Nursing. According to the complainant, she had paid the agency ₹9,000 towards advance and ₹1,000 towards transportation expenses of the home nurse for taking care of her sick mother.

However, the home nurse assigned by the agency was found unfit for the job and sent back immediately as instructed by a representative of the agency. Since the representative was unreachable, the complainant sent an emissary to the agency thus incurring an additional expense of ₹1,000. Though the representative promised to credit ₹10,000 to the complainant’s account, she not only failed to do it but blocked the complainant from contacting her over phone, the petition said. Since then, the complainant approached the commission and incurred an additional expense of ₹2,000 towards litigation.

“The opposite parties’ conscious failure to file their written version in spite of having received the commission’s notice to that effect amounts to an admission of the allegations levelled against them,” observed the commission in its order that was passed by its president D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran, and Sreevidhia T.N.

Consequently, the commission ordered the agency to pay the complainant ₹13,500 towards the refund of the amount received in advance, compensation for deficiency in service, and the cost of proceedings. The opposite party will have to pay the amount within 30 days failing which it will entail a penal interest of 9% from the date of the receipt of the order till the date of realisation.

