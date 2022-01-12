Panel orders high-level probe into ‘wife-swapping’ case

KOCHI

12 January 2022 00:56 IST

Trends in State disrupting social order, says commission chief

Kerala Vanitha Commission (Kerala Women’s Commission) has ordered a high-level inquiry under the supervision of the Director General of Police into reports of what has been described as “wife swapping” and “couple swapping” that has come out of Kottayam.

The commission said in a statement here that incidents that adversely affected the image and prestige of women should be investigated and details of the groups that worked against them should be brought out in detail P. Sathee Devi, Chairperson of the commission, said in a statement here that there were trends in Kerala that disrupted the social order. A culture in which women were considered as commodities was a cause for worry, a sign of decaying social values and it should end immediately, she said. The woman, who had complained in this particular instance, had overcome great obstacles and it was just because of her courage that the matter had been exposed.

Separately, at the two-day adalat of the commission in Ernakulam, 39 grievances that included complaints of domestic problems, at work places and against the police were settled. A total of 200 complaints were considered during the sitting led by commission member Shiji Sivaji.

