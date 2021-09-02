Panel on industries to submit report before Nov.

KOCHI

02 September 2021 23:10 IST

The committee constituted by the State government in the last week of July this year to scrutinize all laws, rules and regulations relevant to the industrial and business community in the sSate is expected to submit its report before November. The report will be submitted within the time-frame stipulated by the government, said the head of the committee and NUALS Vice-Chancellor K.C. Sunny.

The committee, whose members include K. Sashidharan Nair, Legal Reforms Commission vice-chairman and former Central government secretary T. Nandakumar, has sought feedback from all stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, representatives of industries and associations, trade bodies and citizens and citizens’ fora to remove irrelevant, obsolete and harsh provisions in the laws to create an atmosphere of business friendliness and to increase the ease of doing business in the State.

The last date for submitting suggestions before the committee is September 4. Suggestions can be sent to reforms@ksidcmail.org. The suggestions can also be mailed to Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation on Keston Road, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertising

Advertising

The constitution of the committee and efforts to do away with archaic laws and harsh provisions are part of an overall attempt to create a more business friendly atmosphere in the State. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve had earlier said that the inspection of industrial units would be centralised and that industrial units did not have to fear an inspection regime.

The committee had made public a format for the suggestions to be submitted. The stakeholders have been asked, among other things, to list out the difficulties they faced with provisions in Acts like the Factories Act 1948 and Kerala Factories Rules, Shops and Establishments Act, on the list of registers to be maintained, list of returns to be filed and list of no-objection certificates to be obtained before commencing a business.

The stakeholders have also been asked to submit suggestions to improve transparency and accountability, to make suggestions on digitisation of registers, returns and applications and on the number of inspections.