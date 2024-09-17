Panel formed to study Centre’s weather-based insurance scheme for rubber

The first meeting of a recently constituted panel of experts to explore the modalities for weather-based insurance scheme for rubber plantations to be included in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana saw opening discussions on issues from crop loss to climate change, experience of insurers, and demands of rubber producers and users.

The meeting was held at the Rubber Board headquarters in Kottayam on August 30.

The Rubber Board will provide data on weather-related crop loss and furnish with a synopsis of demand from rubber growers and the industry. The insurance companies will share their international experience of coverage of the crop.

The panel of experts was constituted by the board on instructions from the Union Commerce Ministry. This is the first time the Centre is extending a comprehensive insurance cover for plantations like rubber. Farmers are keen to see how the proposed scheme improves on the present scheme operated by the State government, says Babu Joseph, general secretary of the Consortium of Rubber Producer Societies.

He says the Central scheme can benefit the farmers with more lenient rules governing the payment of insurance money. For example, the insurance cover now offered under the present weather-based scheme operated by the State government provides ₹10,000 a hectare. The scheme also stipulates a specific window of time during which the losses are incurred by the farmer.

However, the current weather conditions are unpredictable. The current year has seen prolonged periods of drought-like conditions and heavy rain during the month of August.

Kerala has around eight lakh rubber farmers, most of them operating small holdings. Acreage under rubber, once around 12 lakh hectares, has come down and rubber production touched the highest figure at 8.5 lakh tonnes. The current year may see a fall in production.

Unpredictable weather patterns, triggered by climate change, have had a serious impact on rubber plantations. One of the most visible results of climate change has been a circular leaf spot detected from 2018.

The disease has spread to most parts of rubber plantations in the State but production level has been kept up thanks to active involvement of the Rubber Board helping farmers take prophylactic action, says a researcher.