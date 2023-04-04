ADVERTISEMENT

Panel formed to assess health impacts of Brahmapuram blaze

April 04, 2023 10:39 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has constituted an expert committee to look into the possible public health impacts of the March 2 fire at the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard.

The fire that raged for nearly 12 days had resulted in smoke engulfing Kochi city and nearby areas. Scores of Fire and Rescue Services workers and volunteers toiled hard to bring the blaze under control. The smoke and stench that emanated from the smouldering plastic waste, spread over nearly 45 acres, had triggered panic.

The committee with Health department Director K.J. Reena as its convener will look into the long and short term health impacts of the blaze. The possibility of persistent organic pollutants finding their way into the food chain will also be examined. The panel has medical experts drawn from various disciplines. A senior functionary from the Central Pollution Control Board has been inducted as a panel member. The panel was asked to submit its report within two months, said a communication issued by Health Minister Veena George.

