Kochi

Panel directs flour mills to check sound pollution

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has directed flour mill owners in the State to implement methods to reduce the sound pollution caused by the mills in residential areas.

Commission Judicial Member K. Baijunath, in a sitting of the commission here on Monday, noted that the volume of the sound produced by flour mills was much beyond the acceptable limits prescribed by the State Pollution Control Board, based on a report provided by the board.

The commission advised mill owners to follow the rules of the board with regard to not only sound pollution but the dust emitted from the units. The commission also advised them against functioning between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The commission took up 50 cases in the sitting. However, complainants turned up only in 26 cases while 10 were resolved.


