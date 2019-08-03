Kochi

Panel deplores police action

The State Human Rights Commission has termed as avoidable an incident in which the police arrested a man at the Muvattupuzha taluk hospital after he protested against the alleged rudeness shown by nursing assistants.

The incident occurred in October 2018 after his wife was taken to the operation theatre.

Commission Chairman Antony Dominic said the Health Department must take action against hospital staffers who behaved rudely with patients or bystanders.

